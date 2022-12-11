scorecardresearch
Chandigarh Bar polls: 2,200 members to cast vote to elect president

Returning Officer Advocate Sharma said a total of 13 candidates are in the fray for different posts

The elections have been scheduled to be conducted on December 16, 2022, when around 2,200 bar members will cast their vote to elected their representatives.

The 2022 District Bar Association (DBA) elections of Chandigarh will see a contest between four advocates, including a woman for the presidential post. As per Returning Officer (RO) of the Elections, Advocate Rajesh Sharma, nominations for the post of president has been filed by Karandeep Singh Khullar, Neeraj Hans, Shankar Gupta and Shalini Kumari. Among the four, Gupta was president of DBA in 2015, Hans elected as secretary in 2019, and Khullar the vice president in 2019. The elections have been scheduled to be conducted on December 16, 2022, when around 2,200 bar members will cast their vote to elected their representatives. Advocate Sharma said that a total 17 candidates are in the contest for different posts.

For the post of vice president Advocates Pratibha Bhandari, Rajat Bakshi, Sukhvinder Singh are in the fray. For post of secretary, Bhupinder Rana, and Deepan Sharma, will contest. For the post of joint secretary which is reserved for women, Advocates Simranjit Kaur, Sonia Kaushik, and Surinder Pal Kaur are in fray.

For the post of treasurer, Amandeep Singh, Mohit Dahiya and Vijay Kumar Agarwal and for the post of library secretary, Datinder Kumar, and Gurdev Singh, will contest.

Meanwhile for the post of executive members above 10 years, Barun Jaswal and Sandeep Sharma are in the fray while for the contest of executive mMembers below 10 years, Anmol Rattan Singh Dhillon, Nareshanand, Pragun Jasuja, Pritish Goel and Sunit Kumar will contest.

More from Chandigarh

The RO said that, this time, there is a ban use of posters and banners in the court chamber buildings.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 09:15:23 am
