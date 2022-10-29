22-yr-old Jalandhar woman found dead near Sukhna

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman from Noor Mahal in Jalandhar was found dead with strangulation marks, near the Regulatory Ends and Buddha Park, Sukhna Lake forest area Friday. Police have found blood stains on her clothes as well. The victim was identified as Anjali, who had left her house around 11 am on Thursday. Police said a dupatta was found wrapped around her neck and a half-broken branch of the tree was found upon the body.

A source said that a handwritten note was also found in the bag of the victim, that said she was not happy with her family.

Police have found her belongings intact and contacted her family members through her identity cards. Police have ruled out robbery as her cell phone, purse containing cash and bag with clothes were found intact.

The possibility of murder cannot be ruled out and the exact cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem. The body has been kept in GMSH 16.

The victim’s family members is expected to reach Chandigarh Friday night. Senior police officers including the DSP, Sector 26 police station SHO Inspector Maninder Singh, crime branch personnel, and police from the District Crime Cell inspected the spot.

“The woman was unmarried. A special panel of doctors will conduct the postmortem tomorrow. The body was found in a secluded place and the area falls in the jurisdiction of Sector 26 police station,” a senior police officer said.

Police said a passerby spotted the body and informed the police control room.