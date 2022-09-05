scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

22 officials in Haryana caught for accepting bribe in July

A VB spokesperson said, "Around 22 people were nabbed while taking bribes from Rs 4,000 to Rs 65,000."

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau. (File/Haryana govt)

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau on Sunday caught 14 government officials and eight private individuals red-handed while accepting bribes in July.

“Around 22 people were nabbed while taking bribes from Rs 4,000 to Rs 65,000. In addition, cases against 48 government officials, including 15 Class-I officers, 10 Class-II officers, 23 Class-III employees and 12 private individuals, have been registered based on complaints/enquiries under the Prevention of Corruption Act and various sections of IPC,” a VB spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, “In one enquiry conducted during the same period, the bureau recommended the registration of a criminal case along with departmental action against one non-gazetted official. Similarly, it has recommended departmental action against one gazetted officer and three non-gazetted officials in two enquiries. In addition, registration of criminal case against one non-gazetted official was recommended in one enquiry.”

Among those arrested include Executive Officer Municipal Committee Narwana Jind who was caught red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 40,000 and Junior Engineer of HSVP, Panipat, was nabbed taking Rs 50,000. Superintendent of deputy commissioner office, Sonipat, was arrested for taking Rs 20,000, and Lineman/Clerk of UHBVN Murthal Sonipat was apprehended while taking bribe of Rs 50,000, ASI of Police Station Farukhnagar and another person was caught receiving Rs 20,000, incharge Haryana Khadi Gram Udhyog Board Panipat and a Computer Operator were arrested for taking Rs 20,000, head constable of a Gurugram police station was arrested for taking Rs 10,000, incharge a Faridabad police post and a person was arrested taking Rs 10,000. A Pollution Control Board official posted in Bhiwani and another person was also arrested for taking Rs 10,000 bribe, the spokesperson said.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 12:14:42 am
