22 IAS, 10 PCS officers in Punjab transferred

In a major administrative rejig, Punjab government on Sunday transferred 22 IAS officers and 10 PCS officers. Ravneet Kaur has been posted as special chief secretary, food processing with additional charge of jails while Anurag Aggarwal has been given the charge of additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, cooperation. Services of MS Jaggi have been placed at the disposal of the department of local government for posting as CEO of Punjab water supply and sewerage board and of Vipul Ujjwal have been placed at the disposal of the department of transport for posting as managing director, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, Patiala.

Harish Nayar has been posted as special secretary of the public works department. VK Setia has been posted as Registrar of cooperative societies. Sandeep Hans has been posted as special secretary, general administration and coordination while Kumar Saurabh Raj is posted as special secretary, home affairs and justice.

Mohammad Ishfaq is special secretary, water supply and sanitation while Senu Duggal is posted as deputy commissioner, Fazilka with additional charge of commissioner, municipal corporation, Abohar. Poonamdeep Kaur has been posted as deputy commissioner, Barnala while Komal Mittal as DC, Hoshiarpur, Himanshu Aggarwal as DC Gurdaspur and Rishipal Singh as DC Tarn Taran and Palavi as ADC (general), Bathinda.

Moneesh Kumar has been posted as State Transport Commissioner.