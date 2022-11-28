scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

22 IAS, 10 PCS officers in Punjab transferred

Harish Nayar has been posted as special secretary of the public works department. VK Setia has been posted as Registrar of cooperative societies.

punjab IASPunjab government transferred 22 IAS officers and 10 PCS officers. (File Representational Photo)

In a major administrative rejig, Punjab government on Sunday transferred 22 IAS officers and 10 PCS officers. Ravneet Kaur has been posted as special chief secretary, food processing with additional charge of jails while Anurag Aggarwal has been given the charge of additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, cooperation. Services of MS Jaggi have been placed at the disposal of the department of local government for posting as CEO of Punjab water supply and sewerage board and of Vipul Ujjwal have been placed at the disposal of the department of transport for posting as managing director, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, Patiala.

Harish Nayar has been posted as special secretary of the public works department. VK Setia has been posted as Registrar of cooperative societies. Sandeep Hans has been posted as special secretary, general administration and coordination while Kumar Saurabh Raj is posted as special secretary, home affairs and justice.

Mohammad Ishfaq is special secretary, water supply and sanitation while Senu Duggal is posted as deputy commissioner, Fazilka with additional charge of commissioner, municipal corporation, Abohar. Poonamdeep Kaur has been posted as deputy commissioner, Barnala while Komal Mittal as DC, Hoshiarpur, Himanshu Aggarwal as DC Gurdaspur and Rishipal Singh as DC Tarn Taran and Palavi as ADC (general), Bathinda.

More from Chandigarh

Moneesh Kumar has been posted as State Transport Commissioner.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...Premium
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 07:36:45 am
Next Story

Juvenile justice law: Person with maturity must not get blanket immunity from criminal process

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close