22 cops put in quarantine after man who had an altercation with them tests positive

Twenty-nine policemen were quarantined in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district Saturday after a man, who engaged in an altercation with them at a checkpost a few days ago, tested positive for coronavirus, an official said.

“Thirteen policemen were posted at Halti Barrier, 11 at Sihunta police station and five homeguard jawans at Sihunta of Chamba district”, Director General of Police Sita Ram Mardi said.

The Chamba resident had an altercation with the police at Halti barrier and Sinhunta police station when he along with his two companions was entering the state from Punjab’s Dera Bassi a few days ago. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The DGP said an FIR has been registered against the man and his companions and they all have been quarantined at Thalel centre in Bhattiyat subdivision of the district.

One more tests positive

One more person tested positive for novel coronavirus disease on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in state to 40, officials said.

The man was identified as a Tablighi Jamaat member who had recently returned from Nizamuddin in Delhi and is a resident of Amb sub-division in Una district, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said.

The DC said that the man had returned to his home in Jaman Kuali village around March 8-9 after attending a congregation in Nizamuddin last month. “We are surprised that he has been found positive over a month after returning from Nizamuddin Markaz. He may have come in contact with some other positive case. We are trying to find his primary contacts,” he added.

The number of active cases in the state has risen to 22. They are being treated in various hospitals of the state. Twelve patients – three each from Chamba, Kangra, Una and Solan districts – have recovered. Four persons were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, while two others have died.

The two deaths include a 70-year-old woman from Delhi who had been staying in Baddi since March 15 and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2.

