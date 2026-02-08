2,19,289 vehicles in Chandigarh are uninsured: Govt reply in Parliament

Over 2.19 lakh vehicles in Chandigarh are plying without valid insurance, official data shared in Parliament shows, raising concerns over road safety and enforcement lapses. (PTI File)

More than 2.19 lakh vehicles registered in Chandigarh are currently plying without valid insurance, a figure that has raised fresh questions over road safety, victim compensation and the effectiveness of regulatory enforcement in the city.

The data was shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in Lok Sabha on February 5, 2026, in reply to an unstarred question.

As per records drawn from the Vahan portal, 2,19,289 vehicles in Chandigarh were categorised as uninsured despite being registered as active as of February 4, 2026.

Officials said the absence of mandatory third-party insurance leaves accident victims vulnerable, as compensation claims often become complicated or delayed when uninsured vehicles are involved. In such cases, the financial liability shifts directly to vehicle owners, frequently resulting in prolonged legal disputes and economic hardship for both parties.