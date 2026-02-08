2,19,289 vehicles in Chandigarh are uninsured: Govt reply in Parliament

More than 2.19 lakh vehicles registered in Chandigarh are currently plying without valid insurance, a figure that has raised fresh questions over road safety, victim compensation and the effectiveness of regulatory enforcement in the city.
The data was shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in Lok Sabha on February 5, 2026, in reply to an unstarred question.
As per records drawn from the Vahan portal, 2,19,289 vehicles in Chandigarh were categorised as uninsured despite being registered as active as of February 4, 2026.
Officials said the absence of mandatory third-party insurance leaves accident victims vulnerable, as compensation claims often become complicated or delayed when uninsured vehicles are involved. In such cases, the financial liability shifts directly to vehicle owners, frequently resulting in prolonged legal disputes and economic hardship for both parties.
The issue carries particular weight in Chandigarh due to the city’s exceptionally high vehicle density.
With around 14.27 lakh registered vehicles, Chandigarh has more vehicles than residents. This pressure is further intensified by daily commuter traffic from Mohali and Panchkula, adding to congestion and stretching enforcement capacity on city roads.
An official in the Chandigarh Administration said the figures point to gaps in compliance that need to be addressed through coordinated action. The transport department and traffic police are expected to rely more heavily on digital databases and targeted checking drives to identify uninsured vehicles, alongside awareness campaigns highlighting the legal and financial risks of driving without insurance.
At the national level, MoRTH informed Parliament that India has over 14.31 crore uninsured vehicles. The ministry noted that the highest share of such vehicles falls in the two-wheeler category, a trend that is also believed to be prevalent in urban centres like Chandigarh.
Against this backdrop, the Centre has confirmed that amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, are under active consideration. While details of the proposed changes have not yet been made public, officials indicated that the objective is to strengthen road safety, improve compliance and enhance deterrence against violations.
The ministry has outlined a comprehensive road safety framework built around four pillars — education, engineering, enforcement and emergency care. Under education initiatives, MoRTH is expanding infrastructure for driver training through Institutes of Driving Training and Research, Regional Driving Training Centres and Driving Training Centres, while also supporting awareness efforts through the Road Safety Advocacy Scheme and National Road Safety Month.
Engineering interventions include mandatory road safety audits by independent experts on all National Highways at multiple stages, from design to operation.
Authorities have prioritised the identification and rectification of accident-prone black spots, and pedestrian safety measures such as footpaths, crossings and underpasses that are being implemented as per Indian Road Congress guidelines.
On the enforcement side, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, has introduced higher penalties and enabled greater use of technology. The Centre has notified rules for electronic monitoring, allowing automated enforcement devices to be installed on high-risk corridors and major junctions. Financial incentives have also been offered to states and union territories to expand electronic enforcement infrastructure.
Emergency response measures form the fourth component of the strategy. These include the enhanced Rah-Veer scheme to encourage timely assistance to accident victims, increased compensation for hit-and-run cases, deployment of ambulances with trained medical staff on National Highways, and the implementation of the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025.
