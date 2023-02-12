2,132 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

A total of 2,132 cases were disposed of by the fourteen benches of serving judicial officers during the National Lok Adalat at the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh on Saturday.

As per a release issued by the DLSA, criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of NI Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, other civil cases, municipal matters and traffic challans were taken up and disposed of with the consent of the parties.

The cases which were disposed of included, 24 criminal compoundable involving an amount of Rs 1,65,260, 16,55 cases under Section 138 of NI Act involving of Rs 3,09,99,251, 49 motor accident claim cases of Rs 6,48,13,000, 47 matrimonial/family disputes, 116 civil suits and rent cases involving an amount of Rs 33,98,663, 55 executions involving Rs 1,34,03,731, six criminal revision cases, 37 criminal miscllaneous cases involving amount of Rs 98,30,651, 20 civil miscllaenous cases involving amount of Rs 1,71,29,891, 24 arbitration cases, four civil/ rent appeals, 29 cases of 125 CrPC, among others.

In addition to this, 3,287 cases involving an amount of Rs 3,96,500 were disposed of by the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services), 28 pre-litigative cases involving an amount of Rs 26,65,980 and 11 labour dispute cases involving an amount of Rs 7,50,000 were also disposed of.