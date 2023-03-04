scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
21-yr-old student crushed under moving train at Ludhiana railway station

Sub-inspector Kashmir Singh from GRP said that inquest proceedings have been initiated and the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Indian Railways, Kalyan stationThe victim was pursuing B.tech (Civil Engineering) and stayed with her family at a rented accommodation. (Representational)
A 21-year-old student of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College was crushed under a moving train at Ludhiana railway station. The victim has been identified as Satwinder Kaur of Partap Nagar.

According to railway officer, the girl was trying to board the Swaraj Express. When the train was departing from platform number 2, the girl made efforts to board the moving train but she slipped and got crushed under the train.

Sub-inspector Kashmir Singh from GRP said that inquest proceedings have been initiated and the body was handed over to the family after postmortem. The victim was pursuing B.tech (Civil Engineering) and stayed with her family at a rented accommodation. As her father had suffered a paralysis attack, her mother is the sole bread earner in the family and the victim was also doing part time jobs to support her mother.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 21:43 IST
