21-yr-old Nigerian man held with 265gm heroin in Chandigarh

(Representational)

A 21-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for possessing 265 gm heroin near Ziri market near Sector 39 roundabout on Tuesday afternoon. The accused was identified as Nouso, who had arrived in India on business visa two months back and had been staying in Delhi. He will be produced in a local court on Wednesday.

The police said that 265 gm heroin was a commercial quantity and it was one of the rarest seizure in Chandigarh.

During investigations, Nouso disclosed to the police that he had came to Chandigarh in the search of customers in the view of Christmas and New Year. Nouso also said that he was told by an associate that Chandigarh had a good potential market for heroin.

He also revealed that he was a native of Anambra state in Nigeria. He failed to produce a passport, visa or any other document regarding his stay in India or Chandigarh. Police said that his questioning revealed that he had procured the narcotics from one of his countrymen living at Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

Nouso was arrested by a police team led by Station House Officer of the Sector 39 police station, Inspector Amanjot Singh, who said that the accused was spotted during police patrolling. Nouso had tried to escape from the spot but was apprehended by the police. On checking his clothes, the police recovered a packet of 265 gm heroin.

Accused Nouso is unmarried and his family, comripising his mother, a housewife, father, who works as a driver, an elder brother and two sisters, live in Nigeria. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

