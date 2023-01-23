21-yr-old nabbed for making obscene gesture at lecturer in public park; gets bail

A 21-year-old man was arrested from near Sector 39 on Monday for allegedly having made an alleged obscene gesture at a woman professor on January 8.

The police identified the accused as one Chirag Thapar, a resident of Sector 41.

Investigators said that Chirag was matriculate pass, married, and worked as a online marketeer. A bicycle, on which he had allegedly escaped from the spot, and a sweatshirt that he was wearing on the day of the incident was seized from the possesion of Chirag.

Police said that the victim, a 50-year-old woman who works as a lecturer at one of the educational institutitons of Chandigarh, has identified Chirag as the accused.

“It was a blind case. The accused had covered his face with a facemask and was wearing a sweatshirt on the day of the incident. A four member team — two male policemen and two female cops — in plainclothes had been deputed in that particular public park where the incident had taken place. Two gardeners had told the police that they had seen the suspect visit the park infrequently. We were also taking the assistance of complainant in the case. On Monday, the suspect finally returned to the park. Our team was ready there. The victim woman identified the man as the one who had flashed her and he was immediately nabbed,” the SHO of Police Station 39, Inspector Eram Rizvi, said.

On the day of the incident, the woman lecturer had attempted to make a video clip of the suspect, who in turn had threatened her and said that he would make a video of her and leak it on the Internet if she dared report the incident.

Police said that though the suspect had been caught on CCTV cameras on the day of the incident, he was not immediately identified as his face was masked and head covered by a sweatshirt. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.

The police said that Chirag was later on Monday released on bail as the charges under which he was booked were bailable.

In October, 2021, a motorcyclist, Vishwas, was arrested for molesting a senior diplomat of the British Deputy High Commission. The incident then had taken place when the diplomat was on going on her morning workout in Sector 10.

Accused Vishwas, police had said after arresting him, was a serial offender.