21-yr-old cook held for sexually harassing UK diplomat: Chandigarh police

TWO DAYS after a senior UK diplomat complained of sexual harassment in the high security sector 10 area, police arrested a 21-year-old man on Friday in connection with the case.

Police identified the accused as Vishwas, a resident of Naya Gaon in Mohali who works as a cook. They said they recovered the motorbike used by the accused on the day of the incident and added that the victim had identified the suspect.

According to police, Vishwas had molested another woman in Sector 26 of the UT on June 10. A case had been registered at the time in Sector 26, they said.

Following the complaint by the diplomat, a team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Ketan Bansal, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk and Inspector Sher Singh was constituted.

“Vishwas was arrested following technical evidence and human intelligence. His motorcycle was caught on CCTV cameras installed in Sector 10 and other junctions. Though the registration number of motorcycle was not readable in the footage, we established his route and pinpointed the suspect…” said an officer associated with the investigation.

A statement released by the British High Commission office here said, “We are grateful to the Chandigarh Police force for their professionalism, courtesy and efficiency.”