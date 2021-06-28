21-year-old Kashmiri youth found dead in his hostel room at GMCH-32

A 21-year-old Kashmiri man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 of Chandigarh on the intervening night of June 25 and June 26. The victim, Amir Hassan, was a native of Bomai area at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir. Amir was pursuing BSc Nursing from GMCH and was doing his internship at present. His body was discovered in his room by two of his friends around 12 am. The family of the victim took his body to their native place on Sunday for the last rites.

Amir’s family members said they suspect that he has been murdered as he spoke to the family between 10.30 pm and 11 pm on June 25.

However, officiating SHO PS 34 Jaskaran Singh told The Indian Express: “As per preliminary investigations, the victim had fever. However, he tested negative for Covid-19. As of now, there is no foul play. After carrying outing postmortem, the victim’s body was handed over to the family.”

A cousin of the victim, Javed said, “When his friends opened the hostel room around 12 am, Amir was lying dead on the bed and his books were lying open on the table. He had swelling on his ears and eyes. We request the authorities to go deep into the issue.”

He further said: “Someone has killed him. The police report also mentions unnatural death. Why isn’t police investigating then?”

The family also raised questions about the presence of Amir’s seniors on the hostel premises even though they have already passed out. “The two people who discovered his body were his seniors and they have already passed out from the college, so we want to question what were they doing in the hostel then. The college authorities said they work at GMCH and the two told us that they were friends with Amir and used to meet him often,” said Javed.

Amir was the eldest of four siblings- including three brothers and one sister. “He was a bright student and all these years he topped his college. He was never involved in any notoriety. His father had saved every penny to send him to Chandigarh to study here,” Javed said.

On the fateful night, after Amir was found dead, he was rushed to the hospital by the two seniors. Later, he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal of GMCH-32, said, “Police is probing the matter.”

Father used to cycle 4 kms to work to earn Rs 5,000 to pay for Amir’s fees

Amir’s father used to cycle four kms to a private school to earn Rs 5,000 and send a part of it to Amir. “He wanted Amir to study and become a successful man. That is why whatever little he earned, he used to send it to Amir for his studies and even Amir was trying to do his best in studies,” Javed added.

Pall of gloom descended on family as they grieve the loss of eldest son

“He was a humble and jolly person. He never fought with his siblings too, let alone others. He never had any enmity and always kept everyone in good spirits. He talked to his sister around 9.30 pm and then to his father between 10.30 pm and 11 pm on the day of the incident. He sounded perfectly fine and normal,” Javed added.