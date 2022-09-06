21 teachers, principals get awards, certificates

The Chandigarh Education Department, in keeping with the tradition of honouring educators, feted principals, heads and teachers from various schools with awards and commendations on Monday on the occassion of Teacher’s Day.

Monday’s felicitation ceremony was held at Tagore Theatre in the presence of Chandigarh MP, Kirron Kher, who was the guest of honour at the occasion as well as Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh Administrator, who was the chief guest. THe others present during the occasion included the likes of Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur, UT Adviser Dharam Pal and other senior officials of the administration.

Year 2022 State Awardee Teachers of Chandigarh. You all have made us proud.Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/zNn0038o5D — Chandigarh Govt. Schools (@ChdGovtSchools) September 5, 2022

This year, a total of 10 state awards and 11 commendation certificates were conferred on principals, heads of schools, lecturers, TGT/DPE, JBT/NTT, teachers on deputation, and those from private/recognized schools. The state awardees were feted with a medal, a certificate and Rs 21,000 each, while the commendation certificate awardees were given Rs 5,100 each, along with a certificate. In his address to the teachers later, Purohit congratulated everyone who had been felicitated and invoked former President of India, Dr S Radhakrishnan, while extending his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the teachers for their dedicated service to build a knowledgeable and harmonious society. He said that in the ancient times, India was an epicenter of knowledge and learning adding that it was time for India to rise again to become a world guru.

The state awardees on Monday included the names of Gurpreet Kaur, lecturer of GGMSSS-18; Sunil Kumar, lecturer, DAV Lahore, Sector -8; Abha Kumar, GMSSS-19; Jyotsna, GMHS-53; Indu Bala, GMSSS-16; Jai Laxmi, NTT, GHS, Dadu Majra; Jasbir Singh Saini, JBT, GHS, Maloya; Neeraj Sharma, lecturer, GMSSS-16; Navneet Kaur, JBT, GMSSS, Mani Majra; and Kavita Chatterjee Dass, principal, St John’s High School, Sector-26, Chandigarh.

The commendation certificates were conferred on Bhavneet Kaur of GMSSS-16; Darshanjeet Kaur of GMHS-19; Shashi Kumar, GMSSS, MMT; Hari Chand, GMSSS, Maloya; Paramjit Kaur, GMSSS, Maloya; Satinder Kaur, GMSSS-16; Puneet Madaan, GMHS-41; Madhu Bala, NTT, GHS, Indira Colony; Rekha Rani, lecturer, GGSSS, 20-B; Anuja Sharma, principal, DAV Model, Sector 15, Chandigarh; and Sangeeta Sood, PGT, Delhi Public School, Sector-40, Chandigarh.