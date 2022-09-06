scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

21 teachers, principals get awards, certificates

Monday's felicitation ceremony was held at Tagore Theatre in the presence of Chandigarh MP, Kirron Kher, who was the guest of honour at the occasion as well as Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh Administrator, who was the chief guest.

Monday's felicitation ceremony was held at Tagore Theatre in the presence of Chandigarh MP, Kirron Kher. (Twitter/@KirronKherBJP)

The Chandigarh Education Department, in keeping with the tradition of honouring educators, feted principals, heads and teachers from various schools with awards and commendations on Monday on the occassion of Teacher’s Day.

Monday’s felicitation ceremony was held at Tagore Theatre in the presence of Chandigarh MP, Kirron Kher, who was the guest of honour at the occasion as well as Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh Administrator, who was the chief guest. THe others present during the occasion included the likes of Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur, UT Adviser Dharam Pal and other senior officials of the administration.

This year, a total of 10 state awards and 11 commendation certificates were conferred on principals, heads of schools, lecturers, TGT/DPE, JBT/NTT, teachers on deputation, and those from private/recognized schools. The state awardees were feted with a medal, a certificate and Rs 21,000 each, while the commendation certificate awardees were given Rs 5,100 each, along with a certificate. In his address to the teachers later, Purohit congratulated everyone who had been felicitated and invoked former President of India, Dr S Radhakrishnan, while extending his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the teachers for their dedicated service to build a knowledgeable and harmonious society. He said that in the ancient times, India was an epicenter of knowledge and learning adding that it was time for India to rise again to become a world guru.

The state awardees on Monday included the names of Gurpreet Kaur, lecturer of GGMSSS-18; Sunil Kumar, lecturer, DAV Lahore, Sector -8; Abha Kumar, GMSSS-19; Jyotsna, GMHS-53; Indu Bala, GMSSS-16; Jai Laxmi, NTT, GHS, Dadu Majra; Jasbir Singh Saini, JBT, GHS, Maloya; Neeraj Sharma, lecturer, GMSSS-16; Navneet Kaur, JBT, GMSSS, Mani Majra; and Kavita Chatterjee Dass, principal, St John’s High School, Sector-26, Chandigarh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

The commendation certificates were conferred on Bhavneet Kaur of GMSSS-16; Darshanjeet Kaur of GMHS-19; Shashi Kumar, GMSSS, MMT; Hari Chand, GMSSS, Maloya; Paramjit Kaur, GMSSS, Maloya; Satinder Kaur, GMSSS-16; Puneet Madaan, GMHS-41; Madhu Bala, NTT, GHS, Indira Colony; Rekha Rani, lecturer, GGSSS, 20-B; Anuja Sharma, principal, DAV Model, Sector 15, Chandigarh; and Sangeeta Sood, PGT, Delhi Public School, Sector-40, Chandigarh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:18:56 am
Next Story

Sureshwar Sinha, ‘grand old river warrior’ who fought for Yamuna, passes away at 88

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement