21 Haryana natives deported from US test positive, state total count 1131

The other fresh cases included 12 from Gurugram, 10 in Faridabad, seven in Panipat, three each in Hisar, Jind and Sonipat, two in Bhiwani and one each in Palwal and Karnal. (Representational) The other fresh cases included 12 from Gurugram, 10 in Faridabad, seven in Panipat, three each in Hisar, Jind and Sonipat, two in Bhiwani and one each in Palwal and Karnal. (Representational)

At least 21 out of 76 natives of Haryana, who were part of 161 Indians deported recently from the United States of America, have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total count of Covid patients in the state to 1,131. These 161 Indian nationals had landed at the Amritsar International Airport on a special chartered flight earlier this week.

The state witnessed a surge in Covid cases with 64 fresh cases, including 21 deported Indian nationals, in the last 24 hours. The other fresh cases included 12 from Gurugram, 10 in Faridabad, seven in Panipat, three each in Hisar, Jind and Sonipat, two in Bhiwani and one each in Palwal and Karnal.

Talking about deported Indian nationals, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij said, “These 21 out of 76 who were brought in special buses from Amritsar International Airport to Panchkula have been tested positive for coronavirus. All these will now undergo treatment at a dedicated hospital in Panchkula. About 53 have been sent to their respective native districts where they will be quarantined in government’s quarantine facilities for a period of 14 days.”

Most of these 161 Indians deported from the USA were arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers while they were entering the US illegally from its southern border with Mexico and had exhausted all legal options to stay in the US.

Panchkula’s CMO Dr.Jasjit Kaur said, “Out of these 22, while eight are from Karnal, four from Kurukshetra, three each from Kaithal and Ambala, two from Jind and one from Yamunanagar. There were two tests that were inconclusive and shall be conducted again.”

After reaching Amritsar, three buses had brought them to Panchkula. They were all housed in institutional facilities.

While most were asymptomatic, doctors at Panchkula’s civil hospital told The Indian Express that “a few have now started showing slight symptoms. The drivers and conductors of buses they were brought in as well as police officials that had received and transported them to the facilities are being quarantined”.

Haryana nearing 1 lakh tests

Till Saturday evening, Haryana had tested 94,035 samples out of which 88,051 tested negative while reports of 4,853 samples were awaited. The state has a testing rate of 3,709 samples per million population. The case doubling rate touched 17 days in Haryana while the fatality rate with 16 deaths remained at 1.41 per cent, according to Saturday evening Covid bulletin released by the state’s health department.

Gurgaon district leads with 120 active cases, followed by Faridabad (74), Sonipat (37) and Mahendragarh (17). There were 365 active patients in Haryana till Saturday evening, of whom 355 are hospitalised for less than 14 days while 10 patients are admitted to hospitals for longer duration. A total of 750 patients, including 44 in the last 24 hours, have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

With Nuh, now 3 districts become free of Covid

After Haryana’s Nuh district recorded zero active Covid case, three districts of the state have now become Covid-free. The other two districts are Ambala and Yamunanagar. “All 65 patients of Covid-19 have recovered in the district. The last five patients were discharged from the Covid Care Centre today,” Nuh’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav told The Indian Express on Saturday. “It is a result of better coordination among the officials apart from the support extended by the villagers,” said IAS officer Chander Shekhar, who is among the IAS officers deputed by the state government in each district to monitor and coordinate planning to combat the pandemic. The Indian Express on Friday reported that the number of active Covid patients dipped from 57 to five within a span of one month in Nuh district, which is considered one of the most backward districts of Haryana. At one stage in April, Nuh had topped the list of districts with 55 cases, then the highest number of Covid cases. After the national capital, Nuh in Haryana had the highest Tablighi Jamaat members (636). Of these 242 Tablighis had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi. All were tested for coronavirus, out of whom 51 were found positive.

Pivate schools only to charge tuition fee

The Haryana School Education Department directed all the private schools across the state to “only charge tuition fees on a monthly basis”. The department has added that “all other types of funds such as building funds, maintenance funds, entrance fees, computer fees, etc be postponed due to Covid-19 situation”.

The education department has directed all the District Education Officers and District Elementary Education Officers of the state to ensure compliance with the guidelines issued by the department in the areas within their jurisdiction. “If a parent requests to postpone the tuition fees for the months of April and May 2020, then the school management should accept this in view of the lockdown. Later, this two-month tuition fee should be deposited in equal installments over the next three months,” a spokesperson of Haryana school education department said. “All private schools have also been directed not to increase tuition fees, charge transportation fees, change school uniforms and textbooks for the duration of the lockdown period,” the spokesperson added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.