207 new Covid cases recorded in Chandigarh, three more volunteers get vaccine dose at PGIMER

On September 26, three more volunteers at the PGIMER were given the dose of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield and ten more people were screened. (Representational)

The UT on Saturday reported 207 new Covid cases, taking the total number of cases to 11,380. The total number of deaths due to the disease is now 145 and the number of active cases is 2,298. As many as 260 people were also discharged from various facilities.

As many as 13 journalists and their family members tested positive in the two-day second special camp for Covid-19 testing for media personnel and the club members (including immediate members) organised by the Chandigarh Press Club and UT Administration at the club premises on September 25 and 26.

PGI gives vaccine dose

On September 26, three more volunteers at the PGIMER were given the dose of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield and ten more people were screened. In all, six people have been given the first dose of the vaccine, and as part of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials, a sample size of 253 people will be tested.

Chandigarh count

As per the latest available data, 9,510 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 21.3 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 21 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 60,228 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 2.4 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 2.4 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 77.4 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 77 have recovered from the virus. As many as 72,652 tests have been conducted until now.

One death, 152 new cases in Mohali, admin launches testing camps at grassroots level

Mohali: One death and 152 positive cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Mohali district on Saturday, taking the total tally of cases to 9,250. As many as 359 were also discharged upon recovery.

A 64-year-old woman from Peermuchalla with co-morbidities passed away at GMCH, Patiala. The woman was suffering with diabetes and hypertension. Among the news cases, 64 were reported from Mohali (urban), 28 from Kharar, 28 from Gharuan, 17 from Dhakoli, three each from Derabassi, Banur, Boothgarh, five from Kurali and one from Lalru.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started organising testing camps at grassroot level. “Aggressive testing is the need of the hour. The earlier we identify the positive cases, the earlier we can contain the spread. But, despite best efforts and appeals at all levels, limited number of people are coming out for testing. So, we have decided that if people don’t come to us, we’ll try going to them,” said Deputy Commissioner, Girish Dayalan.

Implementing the idea on pilot basis, the administration organised a camp at Ram Bhawan, Kharar, said Dayalan. The idea was well received and a large number of people, including local shopkeepers, their employees and even their family members came forward for testing.

As many as 137 samples were taken by a team of doctors from Civil Hospital, Kharar. Rapid Antigen Tests were also done and five persons tested positive.

“We will now try to hold more camps outside the hospitals as the trail has revealed that the very idea of going to a hospital worries people; some fear that going in an area full of virus load may probably infect them. On the contrary, the camp gathered huge response and people requested for more testing facilities in open areas,” stated Dayalan.

Manisha Rana IAS (under training) who coordinated with locals and the doctors to organise the camp and supervised the process, said, “The Deputy Commissioner’s idea to reach out to people has been a success; we can emulate it at different places, with more teams of doctors.” ENS

Panchkula reports 2 deaths, 153 cases

Panchkula: Panchkula district reported two Covid-related deaths, along with 153 positive cases on Saturday.

An 84-year-old man, resident of Chonki village, who was suffering from hypertension and a 62-year-old woman from Sector 19, who was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease, succumbed to the Covid-19 infection Saturday.

Out of the total 153 new cases, 113 hailed from the district and the others were added to the outsiders tally.

A total of 1,086 cases still remain active and as many as 4,498 persons have been cured and discharged till now.

A total of 5,663 persons from Panchkula, with an added 1,915 from other districts have tested positive here. As many as 79 have also succumbed to the disease.

The district has sampled 63,593 persons so far. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.