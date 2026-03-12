2026 IGPL Invitational Chandigarh: Shat Mishra grabs opening day lead in first round

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Youngster Shat Mishra, who turned professional in 2025, grabbed the opening day lead with a score of six-under-66 in the first round of the 2026 IGPL Invitational Chandigarh being held at Chandigarh Golf Club.
Mishra began his round with five birdies on the front nine before he made a bogey each on the tenth and 11th hole. Mishra then sank a birdie on the 13th hole before he carded an eagle on the par 5 16th hole. Mishra then sank another birdie on the 17th hole before making a par on the 18th hole.
Mishra held a two-shot lead over the trio of Gaganjeet Bhullar, Yashas Chandra and Kartik Sharma as each one of them carded a round of four-under-68. Aman Raj, Chiragh Kumar, Indian-American Manav Shah, Danish Verma and Chandigarh golfer Ranjit Singh were placed tied fifth with an identical score of three-under-69.
“All the work I have put in showed. The front nine was great, the putts fell well but on the back nine I gave a lot of shots. A short, missed putt, a plugged lie, and a few other short misses but the consolation was the eagle on the 16th. Overall, I think the game is coming around and I must stay consistent,” said Mishra.
Bhullar, who plans to divide his time between the International Series, the Asian Tour and the IGPL, was happy with his opening round, though he also revealed that he was off to the putting green. “I need to work a bit on that,” Bhullar added.
Punjab golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill, Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar, Kapil Kumar, the IGPL Pune winner, Syed Saqib Ahmed, Chandigarh youngster Krish Chawla and the six-time winner on the Asian Tour, SSP Chawrasia were placed tied tenth with a score of two-under-70 in the first round. “There was some rust in my form and I think I cleared some of it,” said Chawrasia.
