2026 IGPL Invitational Chandigarh: Shat Mishra grabs opening day lead in first round

Youngster Shat Mishra, who turned professional in 2025, grabbed the opening day lead with a score of six-under-66 in the first round of the 2026 IGPL Invitational Chandigarh being held at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Mishra began his round with five birdies on the front nine before he made a bogey each on the tenth and 11th hole. Mishra then sank a birdie on the 13th hole before he carded an eagle on the par 5 16th hole. Mishra then sank another birdie on the 17th hole before making a par on the 18th hole.

Mishra held a two-shot lead over the trio of Gaganjeet Bhullar, Yashas Chandra and Kartik Sharma as each one of them carded a round of four-under-68. Aman Raj, Chiragh Kumar, Indian-American Manav Shah, Danish Verma and Chandigarh golfer Ranjit Singh were placed tied fifth with an identical score of three-under-69.