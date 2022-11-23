scorecardresearch
2023 Rajasthan polls: JJP will contest 18 seats

A JJP leader said: “We will go to the polls alone if no alliance takes place with the BJP. This position will not have any impact on our alliance in Haryana. Even BJP has taken different stands on alliance with Shiromani Aakli Dal in Punjab and Haryana in the past”.

Following a bitter split in the Chautala clain, Dushyant Chautala and his father Ajay Chautala had formed the JJP in 2018. (File)

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will contest the Rajasthan Assembly elections, scheduled in 2023, preferably in alliance with the BJP, its leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Tuesday said. Dushyant said his party will field candidates in 18 out of the 200 Assembly constituencies.

Following a bitter split in the Chautala clain, Dushyant Chautala and his father Ajay Chautala had formed the JJP in 2018. This followed a formal split in the Indian National Lok Dal that is led by Dushyant’s grandfather and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. In the 2019 Haryana assembly polls, JJP won 10 seats and entered into a post-poll alliance with the BJP, which fell short of majority mark by six, to form the government.

