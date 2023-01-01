2023: Challenges and opportunities for Chandigarh, Here is to a greener city

Dharam Pal

Chandigarh Adviser

Vision 2023 for Chandigarh

My vision for Chandigarh for 2023 is to have a completely Covid-free year and my team and I will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the same. Besides this, I want to complete the setting up of at least six green corridors throughout Chandigarh. The city will see complete synthetic tracks in Sports Complex, Sector 7 and Sukhna Lake in the first month of 2023.

The supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) project for the quantity and quality of recycled water will be completed in 2023. Tackling the ever increasing vehicular population and the ensuing traffic congestions will be a challenge this year.

A draft report of RITES was submitted recently. We are studying this draft report and will send it to the Central government with our suggestions. I wish the number of e-vehicles increase not only in the government sector but also in the private one. And last but not the least, my vision for 2023 is to have a honest, transparent and an impartial administrative system for the people. Chandigarh Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, has issued strict instructions to not tolerate any malpractices in the administrative set up, and I have taken many corrective measures to ensure the same. These measures will continue in the next year.

Personal resolution

In 2022, I pulled one of my muscles which prevented me from taking up exercising regularly for the most part of the year. In the coming year, my goal is ti get back to my old routine and resume physical activities — playing badminton, cycling.

Anindita Mitra

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner,

Vision 2023 for Chandigarh

In 2023, we aim towards ensuring 100 percent solid waste management. We are already processing 100 per cent dry waste, floral waste, sanitary waste and domestic bio-hazardous waste. We shall strive to process 100 per cent wet as well as plastic waste so that another dumping ground never comes up in Chandigarh. We shall also strive towards ensuring that the first legacy dumpsite is cleared this year and the second is considerably denuded. We are also committed to starting the project of the integrated solid waste management plant, which shall cater to the processing the needs of the city for the next 25 years. We shall strive to set up FastTag-based smart parking all over of the city.

We are in the process of mapping water bills, garbage bills and property tax to ensure that nothing goes unmapped . We shall also strive to recover all our dues to maximise our revenue. We shall complete the Manimajra 24×7 water supply project and also start the on ground implementation of the pan city 24×7 water supply project in 2023.

We shall convert our vending zones into model ones complete with toilet, water and cleaning facilities. We shall also strive to control unauthorised vending. I hope to give the citizens access to better roads, sewarage in villages, an increased coverage of storm water drains.

Several market areas need upscaling, which will also be on the agenda this year onward. Fiscal management is the essence of a vibrant organisation. We have already achieved break even by improving our revenue and plugging leakages, which needs to be taken forward. We also plan to cover the entire city through inspections and corrective measures to ensure maximum fire safety. Strengthening of the fire department, which is essential towards this cause.

Personal resolution for 2023

I shall dedicate 2023 to fitness — both physical and mental

Debendra Dalai

Chief Conservator of Forest-cum-Director, UT Environment Department

My department’s envisions to make qualitative improvement in the existing forests thereby improving the carbon sequestration capacity. In addition, a climate resilient garden of international standard has already been planned at Botanical Garden, Sarangpur, which will take shape in 2023. The objective is to make green habit a part of life for the citizens of Chandigarh. Our effort is always to take Chandigarh to a different level and make it an exemplary city for the rest of the country. We are working hard towards making the city carbon neutral by 2030. Thus, a very ambitious target has been fixed for CREST to achieve 75 MWp power generation through a solar photovoltaic power plant. This year, e-mobility will be given priority for paradigm shift from conventional fossil fuel.

Personal resolution for 2023

Further reducing the consumption of sugar, focus on healthy living and a complete ban on the sweets.

Yashpal Garg

UT Health Secretary, Chairman Chandigarh Housing Board and officiating Deputy Commissioner and Estate Officer, Chandigarh: Vision 2023 for Chandigarh

My 2023 vision is to reduce the burden of patients coming from neighbouring states to Chandigarh-based healthcare institutes, including GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and PGI. It is not only the neighbouring states — like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh — that have been leading to crowding. Domestically too the patient load has increased a lot. I want to improve the existing infrastructure at health wellness centres in Chandigarh, and also increase the numbers of such centres to at least 50. It will automatically decrease the burden of patients coming to GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and PGI, at least domestically. As there is always a scope of improvement, I want to streamline the functioning of Chandigarh Housing Board, with a special focus oon providing online services.

Personal resolution

for 2023

I want to work harder for the improvement of Chandigarh. I feel that I need to contribute more in the growth of the city in 2023.