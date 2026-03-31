2023 CAG report tabled in HP Assembly, flags fund misutilisation, delays in relief, policy gaps

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tabled the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report for the Period Ended for March 2023, flagging concerns over fund management, delays in disaster relief and regulatory lapses across key departments, in the Assembly on Monday. The report is signed by Principal Accountant General (PAG, Audit) Purushottam Tiwary.

The report scrutinises multiple sectors, including the forest department, industries and institutions such as the Himachal Pradesh University, and calls for systemic reforms to ensure transparency and accountability.

The CAG has issued a series of stringent recommendations to the Himachal Pradesh government.

Among its key recommendations, the CAG stressed the need for efficient utilisation of available funds and directed the government to issue standing instructions to banks for timely investment of surplus balances. It also called for mechanisms to prevent misuse of funds on inadmissible works, suggesting that every bill submitted to the Treasury be accompanied by a signed undertaking, verifying compliance with the SDRF/NDRF norms.