2022 was worst political year for Punjab: Warring

Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that “the year 2022 was the worst year in the political history of the state as it had the misfortune of getting a government which lacked experience, aptitude, competence, efficiency, sincerity and above all the autonomy to govern.”

In a written statement, Warring said, “We have a government that has taken Rs 30,000 crore loan in first nine months and splurged all of it, has presided over chaos and anarchy in terms of law and order and has gone back on all its major promises including Rs 1000 per month to every woman above the age of 18.”

“Besides”, the PCC president added, “a perception has built up across Punjab that there was too much interference from Delhi even in the day-to-day affairs of the administration and those assigned power lacked authority and autonomy to take independent decisions.”

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 02:32 IST
