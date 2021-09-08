2022 Punjab Polls: SAD swaps 2 seats with alliance partner BSP

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Wednesday said it has swapped two seats with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), its alliance partner for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election.

“SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that it has taken Amritsar North & Sujanpur seats back from BSP. In place BSP has been given Sham Chaurasi & Kapurthala assembly seats,” Akaki Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said in a tweet.

After stitching the poll alliance on June 12, the two parties had announced a seat sharing arrangement where BSP was to contest on 20 seats — Kartarpur Sahib, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar North, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur, Tanda, Dasuya, Nawanshahr, Payal, Ludhiana North, Chamkaur Sahib, Bassi Pathana, Mehal Kalan, Anandpur Sahib, Mohali, Amritsar North, Amritsar Central, Bhoa, Sujanpur, Pathankot — and the Akali Dal on remaining 97 of the total 117 Vidhan Sabha seats.

On August 20, while inducting former BJP leader Anil Joshi into SAD, Sukhbir had announced him as party candidate from Amritsar North, the constituency from where he had won as saffron party candidate in 2007 and 2012 assembly elections. Sukhbir had also announced former BJP leader Raj Kumar Gupta as Akali candidate from Sujanpur same day. At that time, Sukhbir had said the decision was taken with the consent of the BSP.