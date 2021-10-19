SAD announces four more candidates for Punjab elections 2022, total 74 now

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday announced four more candidates for the Punjab assembly elections scheduled to be held next year, taking the total number of party nominees declared so far to 74, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said.

Badal declared SAD core committee member and former minister Baldev Singh Mann as party candidate from Sunam, former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Gobind Singh Longowal from Lehragaga, Harpal Juneja from Patiala (Urban) and Hardev Singh Megh from Balluana.

SAD is contesting the upcoming assembly elections in the state in alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). As per the seat sharing arrangement, SAD would contest on 97 seats and BSP on 20 seats out of the total 117 Vidhan Sabha seats.