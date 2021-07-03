2022 Commonwealth Championships, to be hosted by Chandigarh, cancelled due to Covid

Sixteen months after the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced Chandigarh as the host for the Commonwealth Shooting and Archery Championships, the CGF cancelled the hosting of the international event on Friday. The 2022 CWG Shooting and Archery Championships, which were announced last year after the exclusion of shooting and archery from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, were announced to be hosted in Chandigarh in January 2022.

“We are disappointed that the 2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships will no longer take place, however, this is the right decision to take in the current climate,” said Dame Louise Martin DBE, CGF president said in a statement on Friday.

Post the announcement of the Chandigarh 2022 by CGF last year, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore had held meetings with the UT Sports department and had given approval for the renovation of the Sector 25 Patiala ki Rao Shooting Range apart from assuring full support to the Indian Olympic Association and NRAI and Archery Association of India .

“It’s a big loss for Chandigarh as the city was set to host a competition of the level of CWG. Under the UT Administrator’s vision, we had started the process of renovation of the infrastructure here. The civil and electrical work at the range has been completed. We were in process of purchasing modern equipment. We will have a talk with the Administrator in this regard and I am sure that he will give approval for the pending process and other works despite the latest development,” said KK Yadav, principal secretary, sports, UT Administration.

Last year, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) a laboratory of DRDO had submitted a study with the UT Administration about the proposed Sarangpur Shooting Range being within 275 m of Sarangpur village, but the plan was shelved. It was then decided to renovate Sector 25 range, which has not been automated for decades.