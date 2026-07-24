2021 Jagraon double murder: Court convicts 8 aides of deceased gangster Jaipal Bhullar

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The Ludhiana court of additional sessions judge Saru Mehta Kaushik has convicted eight accused in the sensational double murder case of two cops from Ludhiana Rural police who were gunned down in Jagraon grain market on May 15, 2021.
Of the eight convicts, two have been handed rigorous life imprisonment for murder. Six others, sentenced for three to seven years, have been found guilty of harboring accused, possessing illegal weapons etc.
According to the FIR, ASI Bhagwan Singh and ASI Dalwinderjit Singh were shot dead by gangster Jaipal Bhullar alias Ferozepuria and his aides when the police team was conducting a routine check and stopping vehicles at Jagraon grain market. According to the FIR, gangster Jaipal Bhullar and his accomplices opened fire at the police party, after one of the policemen — ASI Bhagwan Singh — identified the men and had tried to nab them.
Police had said that a team of three policemen had gone for checking at Grain Market after receiving a tip off that drugs and illicit liquor were allegedly being smuggled in a vehicle. Police had booked gangster Jaipal Bhullar, his close aide Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi Kharar and other aides for the conspiracy and double murder in an FIR registered on May 16, 2021 at Jagraon city police station. According to the eyewitness home guard Rajwinder Singh who was also injured, Bhullar was also on the spot and had opened fire at the police team.
Both Bhullar and Jassi Kharar died in an encounter with Kolkata Police on June 9, 2021.
The Ludhiana court, in an order dated July 14 (copy of which was made available Wednesday late), has convicted eight accused: Baljinder Singh alias Babbi, Darshan Singh, Bharat Kumar, Gurpreet Singh alias Lucky, Satpal Kaur, Gagandeep Singh alias Nanna, Nanak Chand and Jaspreet Singh.
Bajinder Singh and Darshan Singh have been handed rigorous imprisonment for life for the double murder, Bharat Kumar has been sentenced for seven years RI for harboring the accused, while five others have been handed three years RI each for possessing illegal weapons under the Arms Act.
Court said that it was “not the rarest of the rare case”, while rejecting prosecution’s plea demanding death warrant for the guilty. “Prosecution proved the guilt of accused Baljinder Singh alias Babbi and Darshan Singh who in furtherance of common intention with co accused Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi Kharar (both already deceased) committed the murder of ASI Bhagwan Singh and ASI Dalwinderjit Singh on 15.05.2021 by giving gun shot injuries to both of them which caused their death; attempted to commit murder of PHG Rajwinder Singh by firing a gun shot at him; assaulted and used criminal force against police officials and took away revolver of ASI Bhagwan Singh..,” said the court.
“Further it has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that accused Bharat Kumar harboured and provided car to accused..,” said the court.
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