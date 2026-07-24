2021 Jagraon double murder: Court convicts 8 aides of deceased gangster Jaipal Bhullar

According to the FIR, gangster Jaipal Bhullar and his accomplices opened fire at the police party. (File Photo)

The Ludhiana court of additional sessions judge Saru Mehta Kaushik has convicted eight accused in the sensational double murder case of two cops from Ludhiana Rural police who were gunned down in Jagraon grain market on May 15, 2021.

Of the eight convicts, two have been handed rigorous life imprisonment for murder. Six others, sentenced for three to seven years, have been found guilty of harboring accused, possessing illegal weapons etc.

According to the FIR, ASI Bhagwan Singh and ASI Dalwinderjit Singh were shot dead by gangster Jaipal Bhullar alias Ferozepuria and his aides when the police team was conducting a routine check and stopping vehicles at Jagraon grain market. According to the FIR, gangster Jaipal Bhullar and his accomplices opened fire at the police party, after one of the policemen — ASI Bhagwan Singh — identified the men and had tried to nab them.