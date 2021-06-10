2020 Dhanas road accident death: Culpable homicide charge slapped on accused doctor

THE CHANDIGARH Police removed charges of death due to negligent driving (section 304A of IPC) against Dr Kuldeep Kaler, and slapped culpable homicide not amount to murder (section 304 of IPC) for killing a pillion rider woman, Geeta Rana, under the influence of alcohol in December, 2020.

The charges were slapped recently.

The road accident took place near 66KV light point on December 1, 2020. Geeta’s husband, Kamal Singh Rana, was also injured in the road accident. Kaler was arrested for death due to negligent driving on December 2 and a medical examination had confirmed the presence of alcohol in his body. Though Dr Kuldeep Kaler has been arrested once, he will be arrested again under the new charges.

“The police had submitted a challan against Kuldeep Kaler under Section 304A of the IPC, which contains two-year imprisonment along with fine, in the district courts, Sector 43. But when the District Attorney, who scrutinised the challan before the final submission, saw the attached medical opinion of doctors that the drive was drunk at the time of road accident, he ordered the removal of Section 304A and directed to insert Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) which contains ten years imprisonment and convict is also liable for fine. There are very few road accident cases involving the loss of human lives where section 304 is slapped against the accused drivers,” said sources.

“We are making efforts to arrest Kuldeep Kaler again. He moved an anticipatory bail application in the lower court, which got rejected. Then he moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court but later withdrew the bail application. We have submitted our response in the district courts-43 urging that custodial interrogation of the suspect is required,” said SI Gurmeet Singh, the probe officer.

“I came to know about the development recently, but the poli ce have failed to rearrest him. Whenever I enquired, cops maintained that their efforts are on. Geeta was a homemaker and she left behind a six-year-old daughter,” said Kamal Singh Rana, husband of victim Geeta.

A case was registered at PS 11.