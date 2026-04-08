2020 Custody death case: 4 accused cops move revision plea after court orders murder proceedings

A Ludhiana court has adjourned the hearing on a revision plea filed by four policemen facing murder charges in the 2020 custodial death of Deepak Shukla.

A court in Ludhiana on Tuesday took up for hearing a revision plea filed by four policemen, accused in the alleged 2020 custodial death case of one Deepak Shukla, four months after a judicial magistrate ordered to initiate murder proceedings against them.

The court of additional sessions judge Jaspinder Singh adjourned the matter for May 6, when the arguments will be heard, said advocate HS Grewal, counsel for the accused policemen.

The policemen — sub-inspector Richa Rani (then SHO Ludhiana’s division number 5 police station), ASI Charanjit Singh (then investigation officer), ASI Jaskaran Singh (then Kochhar market police post incharge) and constable Jugnu — have moved revision plea against the December 17, 2025 order of judicial magistrate first class Parminder Kaur directing to initiate proceedings under the section 302 of IPC against the four.