2018 terror conspiracy case: NIA court sentences 3 Kashmiri students to 10 years in jail, acquits one

However, the court acquitted another accused, Suhail Ahmed Bhat, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges framed against him beyond reasonable doubt. Zahid, Yasir and Idris have been in judicial custody since October 10, 2018.

A special NIA court in Mohali on Thursday sentenced three students from Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for conspiring to wage war against India and collecting arms and explosives as part of a terror plot linked to the banned outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH). Police had booked them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after they were arrested with arms, ammunition and explosives from the hostel room of an engineering college in Jalandhar in October 2018.

Special Judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa announced the quantum of punishment a day after he held Zahid Gulzar, Yasir Rafiq Bhat and Mohammad Idris Shah guilty under Sections 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India ), 122 (collecting men, arms or ammunition with the intention of waging war) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, Sections 18 and 20 of the UAPA for conspiracy, abetment to a terrorist act and membership of a terrorist organisation, Section 25(A-1) (possession and handling of prohibited arms or ammunition without authorisation) of the Arms Act and Section 5 (possessing explosive substances under suspicious circumstances or for unlawful purposes) of the Explosive Substances Act.