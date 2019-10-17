2018 molestation case: Accused, former Punjab minister’s son, fined for delaying trial

The District Court of Chandigarh Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 4,000 on Jasjit Singh Bunny, son of a former Punjab cabinet minister, after statements of the complainant in a molestation case against him could not be recorded as he, and then his counsel, didn’t turn up for two consequent hearings.

The cost of Rs 4,000 was imposed by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhishek Phutela. The court has directed Bunny to pay Rs 2,000 each to the complainant and another witness in the case, who reached the court to record their statements.

The complainant, a woman employee of a Chandigarh-based saloon, who was allegedly sexually harassed by the accused, had recorded her statements partly on the date of the previous hearing, on September 20. However, Bunny that day had taken an exemption from appearance.

The complainant and the witness were thus called to record their statement on Wednesday, but the proceedings could not be taken further because though Bunny was present, his counsel was not.

The victim earlier in her statements had supported the prosecution case. Bunny is facing trial under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

The case dates back to November 23, 2018, when a receptionist of a saloon had alleged that Bunny had arrived at the saloon around 7.30 pm in an inebriated condition. She alleged he asked her for a head massage, and while having the conversation, touched her. As he was drunk, Bunny was asked to leave. On this, he started abusing the woman and used vulgar language.

The woman then called the saloon owner, also a woman, but Bunny continued to abuse the woman and even threatened to slap her. The owner thus informed police about the incident, who arrested Jasjit Singh Bunny.