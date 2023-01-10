Couple held guilty for 2018 killing of infant after altercation

The Chandigarh District Court on Tuesday held a city-based couple guilty for ‘killing’ their girl child in 2018.

The couple — Pooja, 22, and her husband Vishal, 23 — were found guilty under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC, by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh. The accused were taken into custody on Tuesday and the quantum of sentence will be pronounced on January 11.

As per the prosecution, on August 14, 2018, a police party was on patrol in the area of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, when one Sarabjeet Kaur (the complainant in the case)approached them and filed a complaint regarding the suspicious death of a 25-day-old baby girl child in Phase-I of the area

It was alleged in the complaint that there was a scuffle between the husband and wife, after which the mother picked up and threw the child on the floor, instantly kiiling her.

The couple had later brought the child to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The complainant, who is also a member of the children welfare helpline, then went and made some inquiries in the neighbourhood, following which she came to know that the infant died after hitting her head against the floor. Following this, Kaur decided to take legal action and filed a complaint.

The inquest proceedings in the case were conducted by SDM (East), Chandigarh, after exhuming the body of the baby girl from a burial ground. An autopsy was conducted at GMCH-32, post which the medical board found that the death was caused due to a skull injury. During inquest proceedings, it was revealed that the baby was killed by the parents and both the accused in connivance with each other disposed of the body.

An FIR was thus registered against the parents of the infant under sections 304 and 201 of IPC, at police Station 31 Chandigarh.

During the trial, the accused, through their defense counsel, contended that no offence as alleged has been committed by them and their child died naturally, but the police never listened to them. They claimed that their child was healthy and responsive till the day of her death, when she fell ill and had to be taken her to emergency ward of GMCH 32 Chandigarh, where she died. The doctor who attended to the child at GMCH-32’s Emergency Ward could not be located by the investigation agencies.

The court after hearing the arguments held that, “Prosecution witness 4 — who is the sister of accused Pooja and used to admittedly reside with the accused at the time the incident took place — has stated that there was an altercation between the parents on the treatment of their child. From the prosecution witness’ statements it is clear that when on the date of incident, accused Vishal returned from his duty and asked Pooja to give him his meal. Accused Pooja told Vishal that she will serve him food after feeding the child, who was not keeping well. On this, some altercation had taken place between both the accused and during the same, the child was thrown on the floor by Pooja, due to which the child died.”

The court, thus, held that it does not feel any hitch to hold both the accused persons guilty for commission of offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder as punishable under Section 304 of IPC.

As they [the couple] had tried to conceal the commission of their offence and burried the dead body of their child without autopsy or without informing the police and to conceal their crime, hence, they are also held guilty for the commission of offence punishable under Section 201 of IPC.