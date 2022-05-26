scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
2017 violence after Dera chief’s conviction: HC asks Punjab, Haryana to file district-wise damage claims

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 26, 2022 5:26:35 am
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday asked both Punjab and Haryana to submit district wise damage claims received by them during the violence that had erupted after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in a rape case in 2017.

Ram Rahim was convicted on August 25, 2017, for raping two disciples in 2002. His conviction resulted in widespread violence in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

A detailed order in the matter was yet to be released by the HC at the time of filing of this report.

The HC is hearing a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by Ravinder Singh Dhull and others, in the year 2017. The case has now been adjourned for hearing on June 1.

As the petition came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih, Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa, the counsels appearing for Dera Sacha Sauda, Senior Advocate Vinod Ghai and advocate Kanika Ahuja, contented that the HC had earlier decided that a tribunal will decide the quantification of claims.

They also stated that the state government in 2017 had given consent for formation of such a tribunal. However, to date such a tribunal has not been formed.

The counsels further argued before the HC that such a tribunal, when formed, will look at evidence and can decide the extent of damage caused and claims, and who would be liable for making payment — the Dera, the police or common
people — for property damage caused.

Objecting to the constitution of a tribunal, Amicus Curiae and Senior Advocate, Anupam Gupta, argued that earlier the Dera’s counsels had said that formation of a tribunal was not necessary. Now the same counsels were giving their consent for the tribunal.

The Amicus Curiae further argued that there are Constitutional questions and a judicial officer subordinate to the High Court cannot handle these matters.

Gupta stated that referring the matter to a tribunal will be suicidal, and what were the reasons, who were involved, what are the parameters of culpability and responsibility will have to be decided by the HC.

The Bench, after hearing both sides, directed the Advocate Generals of Punjab and Haryana, to submit district-wise details of the claims they have received.

