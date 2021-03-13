2017 sarpanch murder case: District court asks SHO for production of accused, or give written explanation

Meanwhile, the police have not chargesheeted three persons, Tirath Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Charanpreet Singh alias Channa, who were held in the case earlier.

THE DISTRICT court of Chandigarh has directed the station house officer (SHO) of Maloya police station to personally establish contact jail superintendents to ensure the production of accused in connection with the murder of a Punjab village sarpanch, Satnam Singh, at Sector 38 of Chandigarh in 2017, or furnish an explanation in writing.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Goyal said, “This court is trying its level best to do whatever is required for conducting speedy trial. However, trial stands stalled on account of non-production of the accused persons by the jail authorities concerned.”

The court further said, “As accused persons are not being produced in court despite repeated issuance of production warrants by this court and no communication is being received from said jail superintendents as to the reason behind non-production of the accused and since due to non-production, trial of this case stands virtually stalled, it has now become imperative to issue necessary directions to the concerned SHO for the purpose of arranging production of accused in court by making personal efforts.”

The court held, “Production warrants for securing presence of accused Dilpreet be sent to jail superintendent Nabha whereas concerning accused Harjinder Singh Wala be sent to jail superintendent Harshul Jail, Aurangabad and qua accused Manjit be sent to jail superintendent, District Jail, Hoshiarpur for March 12.”

The police have filed the chargesheet against the three accused in court under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, while charges are yet to be framed.

The victim, Satnam Singh, was allegedly shot dead by assailants outside a gurdwara in Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh on April 9, 2017. Following the case, the accused had been arrested by police.