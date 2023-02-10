scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

2017 Haryana violence: How many tribunals will be required to quantify damages caused, process claims, asks HC

In the run up to the verdict by a special CBI court at Panchkula, hundreds of Dera followers gathered outside the court complex and as soon as the verdict was pronounced, they indulged in violence causing destruction to property more than a hundred crores, as per official estimates.

A massive violence had broken out in Haryana, particularly Panchkula, after the Dera head was convicted in a rape case on August 25, 2017. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
2017 Haryana violence: How many tribunals will be required to quantify damages caused, process claims, asks HC
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Amicus Curiae to identify the number of tribunals which would be required to quantify the amount of damage and process claims that had taken place after violence broke out in Haryana, particularly in Panchkula, following the 2017 conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet in a rape case.

The full bench of Justices Augustine George Masih, Ritu Bahri and TRam Rahim ejinder Singh Dhindsa, ordered, “The broad modalities and the procedure, which are required to be followed by those tribunals to quantify the damages, which have been claimed or the claims which may be submitted on appointment of such tribunals.”

The HC order further added, “It would be open to the counsel for the parties also to put forth their suggestions, if any, in this regard. The said suggestions may be placed on record within a period of 10 days from today with an advance copy thereof to be shared by the counsel amongst them.” The matter was then adjourned for February 17 for further hearing.

The HC Bench had been hearing a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by Ravinder Singh Dhull and others, in the year 2017.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress

A massive violence had broken out in Haryana, particularly Panchkula, after the Dera head was convicted in a rape case on August 25, 2017.

In the run up to the verdict by a special CBI court at Panchkula, hundreds of Dera followers gathered outside the court complex and as soon as the verdict was pronounced, they indulged in violence causing destruction to property more than a hundred crores, as per official estimates.

More from Chandigarh

At least, 36 people were killed in Haryana later as security forces cracked down to rein in the unruly mobs.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 23:56 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra hasn’t won the Ranji Trophy for ages now; my goal is to ensure our team wins’: MCA president Rohit Pawar

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close