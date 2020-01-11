2017 Haryana Civil Services paper leak case: Consider framing of charge within 3 weeks, HC to trial court

The main accused in the case is a former High Court Registrar (Recruitment) Balwinder Kumar Sharma who has already been granted interim bail by the court. The other accused also are on interim bail. The main accused in the case is a former High Court Registrar (Recruitment) Balwinder Kumar Sharma who has already been granted interim bail by the court. The other accused also are on interim bail.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday directed the trial court to consider framing charges within a period of three weeks in the 2017 Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) paper leak case.

The order was passed after Chandigarh’s additional public prosecutor, Gautam Dutt, informed the court that though all challans have been filed before the trial court, the matter is getting delayed because one after another application are being filed by the accused. A full bench of the High Court was also informed that even the prosecution has filed an application before the Sessions Court praying that the applications being filed by the accused be segregated from the main case and charges be framed.

The paper leakage at the High Court had been exposed by a Panchkula-based candidate Suman in July 2017 by filing a petition in the High Court for a CBI enquiry. The preliminary examination for 109 posts of lower court judges had been scrapped by the High Court subsequently after it was found that the paper had been allegedly leaked by Sharma to candidate Sunita who further leaked it to another candidate, Sushila.

The two candidates, Sunita and Sushila, had topped the preliminary examination in the General and Reserved categories. According to the investigation conducted by the Chandigarh Police Special Investigation Team, Sunita had confessed about her relationship with Sharma and the same has been also “corroborated” with the phone records showing the two had made over 1700 calls to each other. Sunita, according to the SIT, had proposed to sell the paper for Rs 1.5 crore and had asked Sushila to look for prospective buyers. Sushila contacted the complainant Suman, who ended up exposing the whole game plan.

