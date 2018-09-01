2017 gang-rape judgment: City peaceful has become unsafe..not left behind Delhi, says ADJ court

Citing the data of rape cases, compiled by NCRB, the judgment read, “…Initially, it was thought that Delhi, in which (a) number of rape cases (are) reported each year, has tripled over the past five years, but now Chandigarh is not left behind Delhi…” Citing the data of rape cases, compiled by NCRB, the judgment read, “…Initially, it was thought that Delhi, in which (a) number of rape cases (are) reported each year, has tripled over the past five years, but now Chandigarh is not left behind Delhi…”

Observing that “the city peaceful has become unsafe… not left behind Delhi”, the court of Additional District Judge Poonam R Joshi Friday raised questions on policing, patrolling, management and the public transport of Chandigarh.

The court came down heavily on police and management while sentencing three persons who gangraped a 22-year-old girl at the jungle area of Sector 53, Chandigarh, in November 2017.

The judgment read, “…A woman, who steps out to earn her livelihood has become the victim of none else, but the persons running public transport, in which the entire public has full faith. The incident had made every women staying in Chandigarh to think uncountable number of times as to whether she should step out after the sunset even if she has a very important task at all. The incident has sent shivers not only down the spine of the female class, but on the city as a whole…”

Raising questions on the safety and security in Chandigarh, the judgment added, “…The capital of two good states boasts of excellent, police patrolling and management, but the incident has sent shivers down the spine of not only the residents of the city, but of the country as a whole…”

“…The autos are going unchecked in the city… It is high time when the police looks into the matter and keeps check on all the autos and other public transports plying in the city that such untoward incidents are not repeated…”, read the judgment.

‘Unfortunate mothers who gave birth to beasts’

Commenting on the convicts, the court judgment stated, “…Unfortunate are the mothers who have given birth to such beasts and kept them close to their bosom with the hope that they will be the saviours of their future. Little did they know that they are giving birth to such beasts who will not only bring bad name to the family, but to the society at large…”

The court stated that the accused have least respect for law and they do not have potential of reformation as per facts of the case. “They were not only enjoying the act of sexual assault, but also the helplessness of the victim.”

About the victim, the court observed, “…The trauma of (the) victim cannot be overlooked. The ghastly incident has changed her life completely. She has suffered not only physical assault but she has been emotionally traumatised. Although the victim was brave enough to report to the police and fight her case, but despite that the incident will adversely affect her psychology for all times to come…”

