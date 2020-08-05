2017 bribery case: UT Police DIG declines prosecution sanction for Inspector Jaswinder Kaur

‘No substantive evidence on record with CBI to prove her involvement in the case’. ‘No substantive evidence on record with CBI to prove her involvement in the case’.

The Chandigarh Police on Tuesday declined the prosecution sanction for their Inspector Jaswinder Kaur in the 2017 graft case. The CBI court had sought a status report from DIG Chandigarh Police regarding the prosecution sanction of Inspector Kaur concerning the matter.

The report has been submitted in the special CBI court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, where after going by the report of the Chandigarh Police, the court has deferred the hearing of the matter for August 5, 2020.

Declining the prosecution sanction, the DIG (Deputy Inspector General) stated that ‘no substantive evidence has been placed on record by the Investigating Agency (CBI) to prove her involvement’.

“…As per chargesheet filed by CBI, there is no independent, oral, documentary or scientific evidence on record regarding direct demand of bribe amount by Inspector Jaswinder Kaur or bribe was taken on her behalf. Investigating agency further reveals that there is no evidence regarding meeting of Jaswinder Kaur with complainant, phone call between complainant and Inspector Jaswinder Kaur. Even in the contents of application moved by Prem Singh Bisht in the learned court under Section 319 of the CrPC, no new fact has been brought to light, therefore, no substantive evidence has been placed on record by the investigating agency to prove her involvement. Thus, the prosecution sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act is hereby declined…,” read the report.

The CBI counsel, Kanwar Pal Singh, however, had earlier submitted in the court that “The act of the competent authority is clearly the violation of the judgments titled Vineet Narain’s case and Dr Subramaniam Swamy’s case.”

On July 15, the complainant in the 2017 graft case, Prem Singh Bisht, had submitted an application at the Chandigarh CBI court for considering deemed sanction against accused Inspector Jaswinder Kaur of Chandigarh Police as per Supreme Court judgement of Dr Subramanian Swamy versus Dr Manmohan Singh and others.

Bisht is a complainant in the graft case against SI Mohan Singh who allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh from him to drop the names of three of his employees from an attempt to murder FIR, on directions of then SHO PS 31 Jaswinder Kaur.

The CBI had held Mohan Singh in 2017 while accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from Prem Singh Bisht, from the Sector 31 market.

The CBI though had non chargesheeted Jaswinder Kaur, but later on plea of Bisht, the had asked the DIG Chandigarh Police for status report for grant of prosecution sanction against Kaur.

