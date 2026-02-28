2016 Jat quota violence: 56 accused acquitted in arson at ex-Haryana minister’s residence

Noting that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, a special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday acquitted all 56 accused in a case of arson and vandalism at the Rohtak residence of former Haryana finance minister Capt Abhimanyu Singh during the 2016 Jat reservation agitation.

Special CBI Judge Rajeev Goyal acquitted Mohit and the other accused in the case.

The court is yet to release a copy of detailed judgment.

According to the police FIR, a mob approached the minister’s residence from the Delhi Bypass side and attacked his property. An FIR was registered in 2016 based on the statement of Abhimanyu’s nephew Rohit.