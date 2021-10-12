2016 ‘honour killing’ case: Sonipat court sentences accused to death for triple murder

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sonipat, R P Goel, awarded capital punishment to an accused on charges of triple murder in an honour killing case.

The court convicted Satender aka Monu and Harish on charges of murder, attempt to murder and under the provisions of SC/ST Act. While Harish was awarded capital punishment, Satender who is yet absconding was declared proclaimed offender.

The case dates back to November, 2016 when three members of a Dalit family were shot dead by Satender and Harish.

Pradeep, a resident of Kharkhoda had earlier married Sushila, a resident of Birdhan, Jhajjar against the wishes of her family. On November 18, 2016, Pradeep and his family members were sleeping at their residence in Kharkhoda when the attack took place. Sushila was nine-months pregnant at that time.

Late in the night, two persons came in a car, forcibly entered into Pradeep’s residence and opened indiscriminate firing. In the firing, Pradeep and his mother Sunita died on the spot, while Pradeep’s wife Sushila, brother Suraj, and father Suresh sustained grievous injuries. The accused fled away from the spot.

During treatment, Suresh also succumbed to gunshot injuries. Sushila, who was admitted to Rohtak’s PGIMS and had sustained three bullet injuries, gave birth to a boy the same night. After she recovered from her injuries, she started living with her sister and other relatives.