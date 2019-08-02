2016 gangrape: Chandigarh Sessions Court holds two men guilty

After a trial which ran for over a year and witnessed 35 hearings, the Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh on Thursday held two accused Irfan Mohammad and his accomplice Kamal Hassan guilty of raping a 21-year-old girl in 2016.

Advertising

The convicts were held guilty by the court of ADJ Poonam R Joshi, special woman and child court. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on August 8.

The final arguments in the case concluded on July 23. While the order was being pronounced by the judge on Thursday, the two accused stood in the courtroom with their hands folded and shaking in fear. The court then pronounced them guilty and sent them to custody. Irfan Mohammad has been sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 for raping a 22-year-old girl in 2017.

Soon after the order was pronounced, the family members of Irfan and Kamal, who were present in the court, started crying and pleading with the court for lesser punishment. They were then taken out of the courtroom by the court staff.

Advertising

The case

In 2016, the 21-year-old girl was raped by two persons in the secluded area behind Iron Market, Sector 29, in December 2016. As per the victim, on the fateful night, she took an autorickshaw for going home from work. The accused who were in the autorickshaw then took the auto to the jungle area in Sector 29, where at knifepoint they threatened her with dire consequences. The accused then bragged that they have done this with several girls and have killed them, but if she remains quiet then they will not kill her. Then they started raping her. After this, they told her that they have made a video recording and if she tells anyone about the incident, they will upload the video on the internet. The accused then dropped the woman at Sector 29 roundabout. The accused also took away the girl’s phone.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused have been falsely implicated, and the incident was consensual. It was not a rape, whereas the girl had already accused another person Wasim Malik in the case, who was later discharged.

The court, however, held the accused guilty. The final judgment will be released on August 7.