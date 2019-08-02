2016 Chandigarh rape case: Arrested 15 months after crime, clue to convicts came up in another case

Both the convicts, Irfan Mohammad and his accomplice Kamal Hassan, who managed to escape after raping the 21-year-old girl in Sector 29 in December 2016, were arrested by the police in March 2018, exactly after 15 months.

As per the prosecution records, after the girl had complained to the police about being raped by two persons and autorickshaw driver on December 13, 2016, the Chandigarh Police arrested Wasim Malik, a resident of Sector 52, also an autorickshaw driver, on December 17 the same year. A test identification parade was conducted, and Wasim Malik was identified by the girl. However, the DNA samples of the girl did not match with Malik. A trial was initiated in the ADJ court against Malik.

In the meantime, another similar rape case in Chandigarh came to light on November 18, 2017, when a 21-year-old Dehradun girl was raped by three men in Sector 53, Chandigarh, who were also in an autorickshaw. The police arrested three persons —Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Garib and Popu alias Kismat Ali. It was during interrogation that accused Irfan Mohammad confessed to raping another girl in Sector 29 in 2016. Irfan was thus arrested in 2016 rape case on March 13, 2018, while his accomplice Kamal Hassan was arrested on his disclosure on March 14, 2018.

The victim of 2016 rape case then identified both the accused in the test identification parade, and stated that when the incident happened, she was in trauma due to which she had identified a wrong man as accused in the case, who was Wasim Malik. She said Malik was innocent. Then the Chandigarh Police moved an application for withdrawing prosecution against Malik, and the court discharged Malik in July 2018, after 18 months of his arrest. The police then filed a fresh chargesheet in the 2016 rape case, which mentioned the DNA report of the Irfan and Kamal, which matched with the victim swabs.

In the November 2017 rape case involving the Dehradun girl, the three accused, including Mohammad Irfan, have already been sentenced to life imprisonment and Rs 2.05 lakh fine by the court on August 27, 2018.