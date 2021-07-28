2015 sacrilege cases: Dera followers get bail in second case too, set to walk out of jail

Last week, the same court had granted bail to these four accused in another sacrilege case related FIR no. 128.

Four Dera Sacha Sauda followers are all set to come out of jail after a local court granted them bail in FIR no. 117 registered at Baja Khana (Faridkot) police station over posters containing alleged derogatory remarks about Guru Granth Sahib. The posters had come up in Bargari in 2015.

Chief Judicial Magistrate First Class Tarjani on Tuesday granted bail to Sukhjinder Sunny, Shakti Singh, Baljit Singh and Ranjit Singh. Last week, the same court had granted bail to these four accused in another sacrilege case related FIR no. 128.

“Now these accused are all set to come out of jail. Bail is not pending in any case filed against these accused,” said defence advocate VK Monga.

In its order, court said, “Shakti Singh and Ranjit Singh alias Bhola are in custody in the present case since May 24, 2021 and applicants-accused Baljit Singh and Sukhjinder Singh alias Sunny are in custody in the present case since May 31, 2021. In the opinion of the court, the accused/applicants have remained in custody for sufficient period of time. Moreover, the offences for which the applicants-accused are of comprises of offence under Section 295, 295-A, 153-A, 120-B IPC.”

The order read, “It is pertinent to mention here that offence under Section 295 IPC is punishable for imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both, offence under Section 295-A IPC is punishable for imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both, offence under Section 153-A IPC is punishable with imprisonment which may extend or five years and shall also be liable to fine. As such, the maximum imprisonment above mentioned only in 153-A IPC which is also up to five years. Further in the opinion of the court the accused have already remained in custody for considerable period and there is no point in keeping the accused behind the bars till the conclusion of the trial. Moreover, challan in the present FIR has been filed in the court. In view of the existing situation due to Covid-19, the trial of the case is not going to conclude anytime soon.”

“So far, as per copy of FIR No 58 dated 22.09.2019 under Section 116, 193,195, 506,120-B IPC PS Samalsar District Moga placed on record by the learned APP for the state, in the said FIR none of the present applicant is arrayed as accused. In view of the above discussion, bail application in hand is allowed.” The four were asked to furnish bail bonds of Rs 90,000 each with one surety of the like amount each.