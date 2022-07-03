2015 sacrilege case: Final SIT report blames Dera Sacha Sauda, has no mention of Badals

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday handed over the investigation report into three cases relating to the 2015 Bargari sacrilege to the Sikh leaders. The SIT report has accused Dera Sacha Sauda followers, including its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, for the sacrilege. The 467-page report is a big relief to Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) as it has no mention of then Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The CM handed over the report to Amreek Singh Ajnala, Major Singh Pandori, Chamkaur Singh, Resham Singh and Baldev Singh.

The report is only about the investigation into sacrilege cases and it has no connection with the police firing incidents at Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan following the sacrilege.

Most part of the report is on the investigation conducted during the rule of previous Congress government. The five-member SIT was headed by Inspector General Border Range S P S Parmar. Most of the facts in the report are already in public domain.

Three cases and status

Case FIR No. 63 dated U/S 380, 295-A, 414, 451, 120-B IPC PS Bajakhana was registered for theft of The Saroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib from the Gurudwara Sahib of Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015. Sukhjinder Singh @ Sunny, Shakti Singh, Baljit Singh, Randeep Singh @ Neela, Ranjit Singh @ Bhola, Nishan Singh, Narinder Sharma and Gurmeet Singh Ram Raheem were booked.

Case FIR No. 117 U/S 295-A, 120-B IPC PS Bajakhana was filed for scurrilous poster pasted on the notice board of Bargari Gurudwara Sahib on the evening of September 24, 2015. Sukhjinder Singh @ Sunny, Shakti Singh, Baljit Singh, Ranjit Singh @ Bhola and Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim are accused in the case.

In third case FIR No. 128 U/S 295-A, 120-B IPC PS Bajakhana. Pages of Holy Shri Guru Granth Sahib were strewn around the Gurudwara Sahib Bargari and nearby streets on early morning of October 12, 2015. Sukhjinder Singh @ Sunny, Shakti Singh, Baljit Singh, Pardeep Singh @ Raju Dodhi, Ranjit Singh @ Bhola, Nishan Singh and Gurmeet Singh Ram Raheem were booked. Accused in all three cases have been challaned and framing of charges against the accused is awaited.

Three accused Harsh Dhuri, Pardeep Kler and Sandeep Bareta have been declared proclaimed offenders and are yet to be arrested.