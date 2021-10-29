2015 sacrilege case: Dera chief moves anticipatory bail plea, HC lets SIT question him in jail

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday gave the Punjab Police SIT, probing the 2015 Bargari desecration case, to question Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. The court issued the direction while hearing two petitions filed by the Dera chief – one seeking anticipatory bail in case of his arrest in connection with the sacrilege case and other for quashing the Faridkot court order by which it had granted the SIT production warrants against him.

A bench of Justice Manoj Bajaj heard both the petitions both through virtual and physical modes till late evening. The bench while issuing notices to Punjab government in both the petitions allowed the SIT to question Ram Rahim in the jail, where he is currently lodged and is serving life term.

A detailed copy of the order, however, was yet to be released by the HC.

The Fardikot court had issued the production warrant for October 29 in FIR No. 63 registered at Bajakhana in 2015 over theft of Guru Granth Sahib from village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in the district.

Ram Rahim through Senior Advocate Vinod Ghai, and advocates Kanika Ahuja and Kirti Ahuja, contended that the application of SIT was not only illegal but politically motivated and apparently seems to have been moved keeping in view the coming Assembly elections in Punjab. His counsel, referring to Section 267 of the CrPC, contended that a production warrant for a prisoner could only be issued for the limited purpose of answering a charge or giving evidence and not for handing the prisoner’s custody to the investigating agency.