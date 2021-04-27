2015 sacrilege case: Oppn says CM Amarinder Singh cornered within party after SIT verdict

Reacting to the open war of words between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his former Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu, opposition parties AAP and BJP on Tuesday said the CM was beleaguered over the issue of SIT and was reduced to challenging his own party colleague to fight an election against him.

“The infighting in Congress is their internal affair but we are commenting on it because it is having an effect on the governance of the state. Half of the senior leaders want to save their chairs while the other half want them. The insecurity in Capt Amarinder is reflected by the fact that he is challenging a leader of his own party (Navjot Sidhu) to fight against him in polls in order to provoke him into leaving the party,” said Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema.

Speaking to The Indian Express on the developments including the confrontation that took place between ministers in the Cabinet meeting Monday on the issue of the disbanded SIT, Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary of the BJP, said that the fast-paced developments show that the CM has come under attack from his own partymen over the issue of non-action in cases of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.

“Amarinder is in a soup today within his party because he was trying to save people close to him. I will not take the names of these people but you know who they are,” said Chugh.

Sources within the Congress reveal that there was a sharp sparring of words between PPCC president Sunil Jakhar and Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi with ‘shut ups’ exchanged between the two.

It is also learnt that another Cabinet minister expressed reluctance to speak out against Sidhu saying “what will they do when he is made the PPCC president”.

Chugh said that at one level, Capt Amarinder Singh was under attack for non-performance from his own party members and on the other, there was a sharp divide among the ministers due to unequal distribution of “goodies’.

“I want to ask: is this fight because there has been a tussle over the share of liquor licences? Because that is what we have come to know. All this anger about SIT and other issues may just be an excuse,” Chugh alleged.

The BJP leader also attacked state Congress president Sunil Jakhar and said: “In which capacity was he sitting in the meeting? And then he made statements on behalf of the government after the Cabinet meeting was over. Who is the state Congress Chief to talk about importing oxygen from Pakistan.”

AAP MLA to Akal Takht: Expel Capt from Panth

AAP MLA from Kotkapura, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, has written a letter to Jathedar Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh Khalsa, alleging that Captain Amarinder Singh had committed double sacrilege by taking false oath of Gutka Sahib and should be expelled from the Panth.

In a letter to Giani Harpreet Singh Khalsa, Sandhwan stated that during the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Captain Amarinder Singh had taken an oath of Sri Gutka Sahib and promised to eradicate drugs and vowed to expose the culprits of desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. However, he said, Captain Amarinder during his four-and-a-half years of rule, had only taken steps to save the culprits of the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari and Behbal Kalan-Kotkapura firing cases, instead of punishing them.

He further stated that the Chief Minister setting commission after commission and special investigation teams to drag the probe makes it clear that Captain Amarinder Singh was also trying to use Guru Granth Sahib for his own politics.

Kultar Singh Sandhwan said there was no place in the Sikh Panth for Captain Amarinder Singh and, therefore, he should be expelled from the Sikh Panth immediately.

Sikh bodies to burn copies of SIT verdict

Upping the ante against Punjab and Haryana High Court decision on Kotkapura firing incident, Sikh bodies led by former Akal Takhat Jathedar Ranjit Singh Tuesday announced to burn the copies of the judgement on April 30 terming it as “political, biased and flawed”.

The decision was announced at press conference here by prominent Sikh personalities led by Ranjit Singh, Baba Hardeep Singh Dibdiba, Baba Hardeep Singh Mehraj, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Bhai Harjinder Singh Majhi and Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Sukhraj Singh, son of victim of Behbal Kalan firing, was also present.

Bhai Ranjit Singh made an appeal to Sikh masses to register their protest and anger against the “flawed judgement”.

“Wherever you live in any part of the world, burn the copy and put it on social media to send the message to the Judge that Sikhs are perturbed over the miscarriage of justice,” he said.