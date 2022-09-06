scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

2015 police firing case: Akali Dal chief Badal appears before SIT for questioning

Incidents of sacileges in Faridkot had triggered protests, and two people were killed in Behbal Kalan and few injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot in police firing.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File)

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday appeared before a Special Investigation Team of the Punjab Police for questioning in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case.

Badal, who was then the deputy chief minister and also held the home affairs portfolio, reached the Punjab Police Officers’ Institute, Chandigarh at around 11 am.

Senior Akali leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi and a large number of workers were present outside the officers’ institute in Sector 32. Police had put up barricades outside the venue.

Supporters of Akali Dal outside Punjab Police Officers’ Institute in sector 32, Chandigarh when Sukhbir Badal appeared in Behbal Kalan firing case on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

The case relates to the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters, and torn pages of the holy book being found scattered at Bargari in Faridkot.

These incidents had triggered protests, and two people– Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh – were killed in Behbal Kalan and few injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot in police firing.

Meanwhile, SAD leaders accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of doing politics over the issue in order to divert people’s attention from its “failures”.

“Earlier, the Congress government played politics and now the AAP government is doing the same,” senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia told reporters.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:23:38 pm
