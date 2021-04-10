2015 Kotkapura firing case: HC asks state govt to form fresh SIT

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday quashed the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) investigation of the 2015 Kotkapur firing case and directed the state government to constitute a new SIT without IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh.

The directions were passed by the bench of Justice Rajbir Sherawat, while hearing the plea of Gurdeep Singh, former SHO PS Kotkapura, and another official, who had approached the HC seeking directions to remove the IPS officer from the case investigation. The detailed order copy is yet to be released by the HC.

The petitioner, Singh, through his counsels, senior advocate R S Cheema and Arshdeep Singh Cheema, had contended that the FIR registered on August 7, 2018, for attempt to murder and other offences including destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy at PS Kotkapura following incidents of sacrilege in the state was illegal, as FIR in the same matters already stood registered on October 14, 2015.