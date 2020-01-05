2015 graft case: Complainant tells court bribe amount to cop negotiated from 5 crore to Rs 40 lakh

Kaur, however, not willing to take the bribe offer, approached the CBI and gave a formal complaint Kaur, however, not willing to take the bribe offer, approached the CBI and gave a formal complaint

In the ongoing trial proceedings of the 2015 graft case of Rs 40 lakh, complainant Guneet Kaur stated that Sanjay Dahuja had asked her to pay Rs 5 crore to the UT Police as bribe so that her parents and her brother are not arrested.

Kaur, during the previous hearing, had stated that a meeting was held on August 10, 2015 to strike a compromise of the cross FIRs against Deepa Duggal and Gurkirpal Singh Chawla, at Sanjay Dahuja’s office, Berkley Automobiles, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, where Dahuja, Aman Grover and Kaur’s uncle, MPS Chawla were present.

Kaur on Friday while testifying further in the CBI Court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg stated that MPS Chawla refused to the offer.

“…On August 11, 2015, the accused Aman Grover contacted me and said that accused Sanjay Dahuja had spoken to accused RC Meena and that the bribe amount has been reduced to Rs 1 crore…Thereafter, I again called my uncle MPS Chawla, who again refused the demand of bribe. On August 12, 2015, Aman Grover contacted me again and said that Sanjay Dahuja had spoken to RC Meena and the bribe amount had been reduced to Rs 75 lakh. He further directed me to contact Sanjay Dahuja and fix a meeting to finalise the above stated deal of bribe money,” Guneet Kaur stated in the court.

Kaur, however, not willing to take the bribe offer, approached the CBI and gave a formal complaint. The trap proceeding was initiated by the CBI. Kaur, as asked by CBI officials, went to Sanjay Dahuja’s office with a DVR (Digital Video Recorder) in her pocket, where she asked Dahuja to reduce the bribe amount, which Dahuja agreed to. He said that an amount of Rs 50 lakhs is to be paid to RC Meena and Surinder Kumar, both UT Police officers. After being requested again, Dahuja further reduced the amount to Rs 40 lakhs. Dahuja told Kaur that along with Rs 40 lakhs, a post dated cheque of Rs 30 lakhs in the name of Deepa Duggal, mother-in-law of Aman Grover is also to be handed over to Aman Grover along with a compromise deed.

Following this, the accused were arrested by the CBI. The three accused, RC Meena, Dahuja and Grover are facing charges under sections 7, 13(1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

In 2015, a case of forgery and cheating had been registered by the Chandigarh Police on the complaint of Deepa Duggal against GS Chawla, his wife Jagjeet Kaur, son HS Chawla, GS Bhatti (father-in-law of HS Chawla) and Sarabjit Singh (friend of GS Bhatti) at the Sector 17 police station for allegedly forging documents to get a loan from bank for a property being sold by Deepa Duggal at Sector 9, Chandigarh. Similarly, a cross case was registered against Deepa Duggal at the Sector 3 police station, on the complaint of GS Chawla stating that she had concealed the facts of the Sector 9 property. Both the matters were thus being investigated by the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) of Chandigarh Police. But then, Guneet Kaur, daughter of GS Chawla, gave a complaint to the CBI that the EOW officials were demanding Rs 40 lakh for settling the case and for not arresting GS Chawla. The CBI had then laid a trap in August 2015 and arrested former DSP EOW (Economic Offences Wing) RC Meena along with Sub Inspector Surinder Kumar Bharwaj from the EOW office at Sector 17 in August 2015. The CBI had also arrested businessmen Aman Grover, owner of KLG Hotel and Sanjay Dahuja, for allegedly accepting the bribe for DSP Meena and SI Surinder Kumar Bhardwaj (dead now).

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App