2015 Dalit murder case: Liquor baron Doda, 23 others get life term

A court here Thursday sentenced liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda, his nephew Amit Doda and 22 others to life imprisonment in the murder case of a 27-year-old Dalit man in Punjab’s Abohar in 2015.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jaspal Verma pronounced the verdict in the brutal murder of Bheem Taank on December 11, 2015.

“The court sentenced 24 accused to life imprisonment in the murder case of Bhim Tank,” said Deputy District Attorney Vazeer Kamboj.

They were convicted under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the IPC, Kamboj said.

Of total 26 accused, one identified as Vivek Vij alias Vicky was awarded four year sentence while another was acquitted, Kamboj further said. All the accused were present in the court when the judgement was pronounced.

Taank, a former employee of Doda, was called to his farmhouse on December 11, 2015. One Harpreet Singh Harry had made the telephone calls, public prosecutor Surinderpal Singh Tinna said. At the farmhouse on Ramsra road, Taank and his associate Gurjant Singh were attacked with sharp-edged weapons. Both were attacked by Doda’s henchmen.

Taank’s limbs were chopped off and he later died at a hospital in Amritsar. Gurjant’s limbs were also severed and he sustained serious injuries in the incident. Gurjant had later got reconstructive surgery done at Amritsar.

Taank’s family, said they were not satisfied with the court decision. “We will approach High Court seeking death penalty for the accused,” his mother Kaushalya said.

Gurjant, meanwhile, said that culprits should be hanged. He too will move HC.

Tinna told the mediapersons that the family had also sought compensation of Rs 10 crore but the court said that demand can be raised through civil court. Tinna said that vehicle used in crime belonged to Doda’s liquor company and was recovered from Rajpura-based Doda’s liquor vend site.

Meanwhile, soon after Taank’s murder, protests were held in Abohar. Taank was grandson of three-time Congress councillor Kashmiri Lal Taank. Tinna said. While Amit surrendered nine days after murder, Doda was arrested on January 21, 2016 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected his bail plea. Since than, Doda’s bail application have been rejected eight times by different courts.

