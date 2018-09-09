2015 Behbal Kalan firing: Kin of victims challenge Sukhbir Singh Badal for public debate

The two who died in the police firing were Gurjit Singh from village Saravan in Faridkot and Krishan Bhagwan from Behbal Khurd. Both villages are within 2-3 km of Behbal Kalan firing spot. The two who died in the police firing were Gurjit Singh from village Saravan in Faridkot and Krishan Bhagwan from Behbal Khurd. Both villages are within 2-3 km of Behbal Kalan firing spot.

While Akalis have dismissed the report of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission on sacrilege incidents and police firing on protesters in Punjab, the families of the two agitators killed in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident have challenged SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was the deputy CM then, for an open debate.

The two who died in the police firing were Gurjit Singh from village Saravan in Faridkot and Krishan Bhagwan from Behbal Khurd. Both villages are within 2-3 km of Behbal Kalan firing spot.

Sadhu Singh, father of Gurjit Singh, said, “I really feel perturbed over statements by Akalis over this incident. We trust each and every word of the Commission’s report and expect the government to implement it in letter and spirit rather than making it just a poll issue.”

“Sukhbir Badal is giving explanations over the action taken in the whole episode, but the fact is that he came to us 33 days after the incident and that too with thousands of policemen. It was not a visit to express solidarity but a political compulsion,” he said.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, said, “Akalis need to argue with us rather than giving statements in

the media.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App