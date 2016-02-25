2014 kidnap-murder case: Convict sentenced to life imprisonment

Tejinder Singh in police custody Wednesday. Express Tejinder Singh in police custody Wednesday. Express

A session court Wednesday sentenced Tejinder Singh alias ‘Ganju’ to life imprisonment till death for the kidnap and murder of six-year-old Mehram Sandhu in 2014. Ganju was sentenced for murder, kidnapping in order to murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence. All the sentences will run concurrently.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 17,000 on Ganju.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Tarsem Mangla, while pronouncing the quantum of sentence remarked, “The convict had killed a hapless child after kidnapping him but the facts and circumstances narrated do not make out as if he committed the crime in a gruesome manner. Keeping in view his age and his behaviour during the trial, there appears a hope of his reformation and rehabilitation. Consequently, the request of the prosecution to award death sentence is declined.”

Ganju was sentenced to rigorous “imprisonment for life”, which means rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, along with fine of Rs 10,000 under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), rigorous imprisonment of ten years and a fine of Rs 5,000 under section 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and rigorous imprisonment for three years and a fine of Rs 2,000 under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

A total of 19 prosecution witnesses deposed in the case. The owner of a grocery shop, Kewal Krishan, who was a prosecution witness, deposed that Ganju had taken Mehram to his shop and bought chocolates. R P Sharma, now a councillor, who owns a shop in the area, also deposed in the court that he saw Ganju taking Mehram on his two-wheeler.

Ankur Pathak, nodal officer of Idea Cellular, deposed as defence witness. He brought call details record of Ganju’s cellphone in his (Ganju’s) favour. He told the court that for the period from November 17 to November 19, 2014. He deposed in the court that Ganjua made last call from the his on November 17, 2014, at 4.44 pm and thereafter no call was made from his number.

He further deposed that at the time of making the call, tower location of the of the phone was at Phase-VIII, Mohali.

Ganju was convicted on February 19 and the pronouncement was reserved for Wednesday.

