2014 graft case: Accused SI took away Rs 10k on directions of SHO, says Chandigarh constable

During the trial in the Rs 10000 graft case, involving former SHO of the Sector 34 police station Rajesh Shukla, Aman Joshi, a cousin of complainant Lalit Joshi, was testified in the CBI Court. Arun, who is also a UT police constable on deputation, said that on directions of Shukla, “Rs 10000 were kept by Sub Inspector Dharamvir Singh by saying that it was for the party of the staff.”

Aman Joshi testified in the Court of CBI judge Dr Sushil Kumar Garg. The CBI Court is hearing the graft case charges against former SHO of the Sector 34 police station, retired Inspector Rajesh Shukla, Head Constable Mukesh Kumar, and Constable Dilbagh Singh. The case has been registered on the complaint of Lalit Joshi who was the parking contractor of Sector 34.

Joshi said in Court, “Lalit Joshi is my cousin brother and Varinder Singh is a friend of Lalit Joshi. On the evening of August 29, 2014, I was at my residence. The parking area of Lalit Joshi is walking distance away from my residence. Lalit Joshi informed me that he is busy in office work and ASI Varinder Singh is sitting in his office room and confirmed my availability.”

Joshi further said that as he reached Sector 34, where Varinder Singh and Lalit Joshi were already sitting in the cabin of the parking area, when about six UT policemen from the Sector 34 police station, including ASI Ashok Kumar, suddenly came and levelled allegations on them of drinking there, to which Joshi and the other two denied.

Joshi told the court that they were taken to PS 34, where they told Inspector Rajesh Shukla, that they were not drinking or creating any nuisance, on which Rajesh Shukla shouted on Lalit Joshi that he will not spare him. Joshi further said that they were searched by two Sub Inspectors, Dharambir Singh and Ashok Kumar, and during the search, their mobile phones and cash were kept by the SIs. The three were then taken to GMCH 32 for medical examination on the directions of accused Rajesh Shukla.

Joshi said that on way he learnt that “accused Rajesh Shukla SHO had been demanding a monthly bribe of Rs 5,000 from Lalit Joshi for the last few months, however, Joshi had refused to pay the bribe amount to him”. Moreover, he added that the doctors at the hospital confirmed that Joshi and the two others had not consumed alcohol and thus, the three were released after SI Ashok took an undertaking from them.

